Questlove will be co-curating the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance for the 2023 Grammys. The six-time winner announced the performance in honor of the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop on Tuesday.

“I’m really really thrilled to announce that there’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast, this Sunday night, honoring hip-hop’s 50th,” Questlove says in his announcement video. “Can you believe 50? It’s going to be an absolutely amazing moment with some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Roots musician goes on to say that hip-hop has had a “driving force in the music, in the culture.”

He further added that hip-hop’s “impact on our culture and our world” is “immeasurable.”

“I’ve had the great privilege of co-curating this thing with The Roots and many many others that are gonna join us that night. So, you gotta see it,” he continued.

The performance is part of the Paramount Global initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in partnership with Mass Appeal. While the Grammys haven’t announced the official lineup, look for the full list in the coming days.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8:00 PM, ET. For the full list of nominations, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, as well as Drake, and more, head here. Comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the event for a third straight year.

Check out Questlove’s full announcement video below.

.@questlove is here with a special #GRAMMYs announcement…



Join us LIVE this Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT for a celebration like no other, honoring 50 years of Hip Hop with an EPIC performance. pic.twitter.com/3KerHIFnjU — CBS (@CBS) January 31, 2023

