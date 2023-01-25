Jay-Z could grace the stage at the Grammys this year, according to a new report.

With the Grammys just weeks away, everyone is eager to find out who will be performing at this year’s event. On Wednesday, Grammys announced the first string of performers: Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and more. However, there are more names to emerge in the near future.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 13: Jay Z (L) and DJ Khaled attend a basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Per HitsDailyDouble, Jay-Z might end up on stage during the evening as part of DJ Khaled’s performance. The Miami DJ is currently up for six nominations at this year’s award show, which helped Jay earn three more nods. “God Did” is currently up for Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Though the 23x Grammy-award winner could hit the stage, his wife, Beyoncé, will not. Apparently, several high-profile acts, including Bey, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar, turned down opportunities to hit the stage.

While Jay secured three nominations with DJ Khaled, he also scored a second nod in the Song Of The Year category for Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” He’s also nominated for his songwriting contributions to Renaissance, which is up for Album Of The Year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 02: Jay-Z performs on stage during the ‘On the Run II’ tour at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

Hov might be busy with a couple of rehearsals in the days leading up to the Grammys. However, he reportedly also has a hand in Rihanna’s forthcoming performance at the Super Bowl in February, alongside Roc Nation. Though it’s not at all surprising, considering Jay signed Rih to Def Jam in 2004, it’ll be interesting to see how the performance ends up. Could Jay join Rihanna on stage to perform one of their many hit collabs?

We’ll keep you posted on anymore information surrounding Jay-Z’s rumored performance.

