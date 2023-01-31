Drake’s OVO tapped Lil Wayne as the face of the clothing brand’s new NFL collection.

The Canadian brand shared the first look at the OVO x NFL collection, starring Lil Wayne prior to SBLVII. Weezy dons a letterman jacket inspired by his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. The jacket is decorated with the team’s logo and the OVO emblem. There’s also another photo that includes a Packers-inspired take on the traditional OVO hoodie. The hoodie includes the NFL logo on one arm and the National Football Conference’s symbol on the other.

The OVO/NFL collection will launch later this week on Friday, Feb. 3rd. With the Super Bowl around the corner, items will undoubtedly sell out quickly.

Aside from his recent campaign for OVO, Lil Wayne announced that he’s hitting the road this spring. The rapper shared the dates for the upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter tour, which will bring the Young Money head honcho to 28 cities. The tour kicks off on April 4th in Minneapolis, MN, before he heads to cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philly.

The tour announcement, of course, fuels speculation surrounding new music. Weezy announced Tha Carter VI during OVO Fest last year before a pre-sale link went live days later. However, he hasn’t provided any extensive updates surrounding the project.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Singer Drake (L) and rap artist Lil Wayne perform onstage during the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He and DJ Drama also hinted at the release of Dedication 7 in previous years, though neither shared a concrete update recently.

For now, we could atleast hope that Lil Wayne has a new single or two in the cut ahead of his upcoming tour.