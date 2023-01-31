Chandler Parsons used to play in the NBA, although these days, he spends his time commenting on the game. Overall, Parsons has had some very interesting takes, to say the least. This is especially true when talking about some of the best players in the entire league.

Just a few nights ago, LeBron James had a very animated response to a foul against the Boston Celtics. Although it was hilarious, it was fairly serious as it showed the NBA’s officiating problem. Needless to say, it was a huge topic of conversation throughout the NBA.

Chandler Parsons #31 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena on October 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Parsons Reacts

Subsequently, Parsons spoke about the LeBron’s reaction through Fan Duel TV. As you are about to see in the tweet below, Parsons’s commentary was very bizarre. He basically said that James completely overreacted to what went down and that he wouldn’t be that upset over a dead dog.

“I can watch my French Bulldog get ran over by the Mailman right now, and I would not react like that,” Parsons said. Overall, this was just a truly bizarre comment and fans took exception to it.

In the various tweets down below, you can find a whole slew of memes having to do with the topic. Consequently, it was a pretty hilarious day on Twitter. Below, you can find some of the best commentaries on what Parsons had to say. The ridiculousness of it all is just fun to witness, and it was a classic moment for NBA Twitter to relish in.

Chandler Parsons spending more time on Twitter than he did on the court 😂. Trust me the @memgrizz front office was doing that every time they looked at that contract 😂 https://t.co/3q95qqDoYV — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) January 31, 2023

Chandler Parsons’ dog: pic.twitter.com/gtStuwoXTb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 30, 2023

Chandler Parsons watching his dog get ran over by the mailman:pic.twitter.com/Glm33HVRqj — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) January 30, 2023

#ChandlerParsons watching the ring video of his dog getting ran over by the mailman pic.twitter.com/1JqyCYI9Dm — Johnny Buckets (@JohnnyBuckets9) January 30, 2023

Chandler Parsons waking up to his dog being run over by a F150 https://t.co/V4OhtOutou pic.twitter.com/OKBOguhv5m — ethan (@ethan_v3) January 30, 2023

Hopefully, Parsons goes back and reflects on what he said here. When he sees the memes, maybe then he will realize how what he said is just nonsensical.

