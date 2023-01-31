Chandler Parsons Roasted For Bizarre LeBron James Comment
Chandler Parsons is eating his words right now.
Chandler Parsons used to play in the NBA, although these days, he spends his time commenting on the game. Overall, Parsons has had some very interesting takes, to say the least. This is especially true when talking about some of the best players in the entire league.
Just a few nights ago, LeBron James had a very animated response to a foul against the Boston Celtics. Although it was hilarious, it was fairly serious as it showed the NBA’s officiating problem. Needless to say, it was a huge topic of conversation throughout the NBA.
Chandler Parsons Reacts
Subsequently, Parsons spoke about the LeBron’s reaction through Fan Duel TV. As you are about to see in the tweet below, Parsons’s commentary was very bizarre. He basically said that James completely overreacted to what went down and that he wouldn’t be that upset over a dead dog.
“I can watch my French Bulldog get ran over by the Mailman right now, and I would not react like that,” Parsons said. Overall, this was just a truly bizarre comment and fans took exception to it.
In the various tweets down below, you can find a whole slew of memes having to do with the topic. Consequently, it was a pretty hilarious day on Twitter. Below, you can find some of the best commentaries on what Parsons had to say. The ridiculousness of it all is just fun to witness, and it was a classic moment for NBA Twitter to relish in.
Hopefully, Parsons goes back and reflects on what he said here. When he sees the memes, maybe then he will realize how what he said is just nonsensical.
Let us know what you thought of Parsons' remarks, down in the comments below.
