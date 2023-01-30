An A.I. program is helping fans create their own custom Drake songs. The website, Drayk.it, allows fans to simply type in a song idea and it will produce a Drake song about the topic.

The website has been going viral on Twitter in recent days with users producing Drake songs inspired by everything from pirates, to Blue’s Clues.

Drayk.it is presented by the virtual music studio Mayk.it. Co-founders Stefán Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger discussed the company in a 2022 Forbes interview, as noted by Complex.

“The premise is that everyone should be able to make songs and work as an artist,” Henriquez said. “We’re unleashing music creativity for everyone. When we looked at other music-making apps, we found they were just too complex for us. They were almost all developed by professional musicians who didn’t have much empathy for beginners.”

He continued: “We can’t make music for people, but we can help them to express themselves musically. In a world of automation, creativity is how we will create new value, but people need the right tools to help them exploit their creativity.”

As for real music from Drake, the Toronto rapper will be hitting the road later this year with his Her Loss partner, 21 Savage. The two confirmed they’ll be embarking on a tour together during Drake’s recent performance at the Apollo Theater.

“I was telling them earlier but.. if you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this summer,” he said on stage.

Check out some of the A.I. created Drake songs from fans below.

My favorite I've generated so far pic.twitter.com/6aLIIUpaKH — Greg (@G_Andys_Dandy) January 29, 2023

AI Drake song about a turtle in a pirate ship, raiding other ships for a special treasure. This is better than God's Plan https://t.co/UU9uoklSvY pic.twitter.com/WXJZByGt9U — wagmilson.eth (@WiLSONSACCOUNT) January 24, 2023

Lost my wallet/had it stolen the other day, and decided to have AI Drake write a song about it. pic.twitter.com/LVpzMyWtTt — Elliot (@saxabras) January 28, 2023

