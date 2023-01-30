If you are a big Drake fan, then you probably know about his NOCTA imprint with Nike. So far, NOCTA has come through with some dope shoes that have certainly impressed fans. Overall, the brand is known for some cool dad shoe-type silhouettes, and it is clear they are ready to do more.

NOCTA is also big in apparel, which is good for its overall portfolio. However, it is clear that the brand wants to try some new things in the footwear space. For instance, they are now looking to make some new slides with Nike. In fact, new images have surfaced of their latest slide which is sure to turn heads.

Image via Nike

NOCTA x Nike

In the images down below, you can find the NOCTA x Nike “Scuba Slide.” According to Sole Collector, this is not the official name of the slide. However, it is most definitely an appropriate one given what we see here. As a whole, this might be NOCTA’s most challenging silhouette yet.

Firstly, you can immediately tell that these look as though they would make you swim, faster. At the toes, the silhouette gets wider and makes the slide look like duck feet. Secondly, the heel is very narrow which will make these snug on the back of your feel. Lastly, the initial colorway is all-black, which keeps them stealthy.

Nike Slides – Image via Nike

If you are a big fan of these, then more power to you. We can tell these are going to be extremely polarizing, as footwear like this isn’t exactly mainstream. Although, we can definitely see some people falling in love with these.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Nike “Scuba Slide” does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

NOCTA – Image via Nike

