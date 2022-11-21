Drake has been working hard on his NOCTA brand with Nike. This latest collaboration with the Oregon brand has been quite a success. Various great pieces of apparel have been released by the brand, and we’re sure even more great offerings are on the way.

Furthermore, Drake has also teamed up with NOCTA for the Nike Hot Step. This is a unique chunky dad shoe that doubles as a runner and lifestyle shoe. There have been a whole plethora of colorways, and more are on the way. Overall, it’s a cool shoe, and more colorways are on the way.

NOCTA – Image via NOCTA

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step

In fact, the Nike Hot Step just got two new colorways, seemingly out of nowhere. These colorways are simply called “Champagne” and “Purple.” The two shoes are going for a bit of a monochromatic look and as you can see from the images below, these are quite cool.

Firstly, we have the “Champagne” offering. This colorway is quite simple as it is mostly a shade of light grey. One could make the argument that there are some hints of purple within it. Secondly, we have a deep purple colorway that fits its nomenclature quite perfectly. They are some nice neutral tones that are inoffensive for the Fall.

Image via NOCTA

Overall, these are two dope colorways. The Nike Hot Step still has plenty of time for new colorways down the line. It appears to be the signature shoe of the NOCTA line, and we hope it continues to evolve. Simply put, you can’t go wrong with this one right now.

Release Details

If you are interested in grabbing these, you can do so right now over at Nocta.com for $180 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Nike Hot Step – Image via NOCTA

Image via NOCTA

