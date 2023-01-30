Jamie Foxx and his daughter Analise shared a jam session on Instagram, and fans and viewers are pretty impressed. Of course, doubting Jamie Foxx’s talents is a fruitless endeavor, but it’s always heartening to see some family bonding over great tunes. Moreover, with Jamie on drums and Analise on bass, they recorded a cover of the one and only “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang.

“#daddydaughtertime music vibes with my daughter in London Town!” the actor captioned the post. “We bout to hit the road together!!! Daddy daughter tour!!! Ya Hurd!! #anelisefoxx.”

Furthermore, the post’s comments section is full of fire emojis and hearts. “What can’t you do?” one user commented, while many seem to agree the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Also, this entertaining and vibrant clip harkens back to what Jamie Foxx said about having fun again in today’s climate.

“It’s just a time for us to have fun,” he said. “Let’s get back to the fun. You asking me the questions and everything like that. You know what I tell all my peers man? ‘Remember when we had fun? Remember when we did a record? We were in the back– we were in the studio– had no money? Remember when we used to just do movies and we couldn’t wait to perform for the people? Let’s go back to that.’

“We always looking for the bad in people right now,” he added. “Look for the good every once in a while.”

Moreover, those last comments might take aim at longtime collaborator Kanye West and his recent deplorable statements. In fact, the Chicago rapper said that he would want Foxx to play him in a biopic about his life. While a recent documentary about Ye released, and aged not so gracefully, a fiction-oriented account would be curious, to say the least.

Still, what do you think of Jamie Foxx and his daughter Analise jamming together for the Gram? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in pop culture families, generational talents, and blessed genes for music.