Kodak Black expressed joy after Charlamagne Tha God gave him his flowers.

During a recent episode of Brilliant Episodes, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed the legacy of Kodak Black. During the discussion, Charlamagne extended immense praise for the Miami rapper, comparing him to Kendrick Lamar. People undoubtedly felt a way about the comparison but Charlamagne broke down his perspective.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Kodak Black attends 42 D’or on October 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Kodak is the GOAT,” Charlamagne explained. “I was watching that video and I was thinking to myself like, ‘Man, do people realize how dope Kodak Black is, yo? Not just as a personality, but as a rapper, as an artist. You know these true hip-hop heads will be like ‘Ah, man, you’re talking about Kodak Black…’

He added that he felt Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black provided similar perspectives, even though they’re from different places.

“I look at Kodak Black the same way I look at Kendrick Lamar,” he added. “I’m not even joking. I feel like they’re both two different levels of prolific. They’re telling similar stories, just from different places. They’re just two different versions of the same kid from the hood.”

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: Kodak Black walks the runway during the Nahmias Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

The clip quickly became viral, quickly catching the attention of Yak. The rapper slid into the comment section of Akademiks’ post, expressing gratitude for the recognition.

“APPRECIATE EVERYBODY,” he wrote along with a smiley face. “MEANS SOOOO MUCH TO ME.”

Last year, Kodak Black heavily appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In addition to delivering a verse on “Silent Hill,” his voice is heard on “Worldwide Steppers,” “Rich (Interlude),” and “Mirror.”