Houston hip-hop artist Huncho Bookie has teamed up with Rob49 for his newest single, “Line Em Up.” The song was released with a music video directed by SPXRK showing Huncho Bookie and Rob49 rapping in a packed-out kitchen.

For the song, Huncho trades in his usual guitar and piano loops for a more hurried percussion-packed production more fitting of a Rob49 track.

The feature for Rob49 comes after he was reportedly among at least 10 injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant, earlier this month. The Licking restaurant, which is reportedly co-owned by DJ Khaled, is where the shooting went down.

Rob49 had been on Instagram Live hours before the incident filming with French Montana, C.E.D. Mogul, and more. The crew appeared to have been shooting a music video. Rob49 appeared on a track off of French’s latest project, Coke Boys 6.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” Mogul told FOX8, before adding, “At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

Despite not having a verse on the song, Mogul had been at the shoot to watch the filming.

Check out Huncho Bookie’s “Line Em Up” featuring Rob49 below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She say she want a relationship, well not with us

She trying to get a bag, she better be sucking something

