Bvtman, the producer who contributed the beat for J. Cole’s latest single, “Procrastination (Broke),” says he made it with André 3000 in mind. The Brooklyn artist discussed the making of the beat with HipHopDX for a new interview.

“Actually, I had Andre 3k in mind,” Bvtman remarked.

As for the moment he first connected with Cole, Bvtman recalled being in the car with his partner.

“I’m on the highway with my girl and his mgr DMs me talking about, ‘We need to connect. Cole did something for you,’” Bvtman said. “And I’m like nah, this ain’t real.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage at State Farm Arena on September 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: “He said, ‘Yo, Cole needed inspiration one day and he found one of your beats so he did a verse that he really wants to put out.’ I’m like, ‘Oh word?’ I’m still not believing it. And he hits me back up and he said, ‘Yo, he did the verse on your beat. I’m about to send it to you.’ And then he shows me the text and I’m like oh nah, this real.”

From there, Bvtman recalled the moment he got to hear the final draft of the song. He says that he and his girl listened together for the first time.

“I was in my kitchen and my girl is right there and I’m like, ‘Yo, hold up — you gotta listen to this with me!’” the producer explained. “So I played it. I played it on my speakers and I’m blasting it and I’m like, ‘Yo hold on son, hold on. This is crazy.’ So I just start screaming! I started screaming, running around yelling.”

Check out J. Cole’s “Procrastination (Broke)” below.