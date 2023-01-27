Kyrie is currently a vice president for the NBPA, which means he gets to handle all things player related. Moreover, he even works with the WNBA whenever they have labor disputes. Given the fact that Kyrie has been an advocate for the league, he is the perfect person to vouch for their interests.

Unfortunately, the WNBA is currently in a dispute over chartered flights. Overall, chartered flights are banned from the league. Only some owners can afford them, and the WNBA feels like they give a competitive advantage. However, flying commercial has led to numerous issues within the WNBA. This includes illness, showing up late to games, and various other mishaps.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 20, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Kyrie Speaks

According to Nets Daily, Irving has spoken out about this latest dispute. As you can imagine, Kyrie is taking the side of the players. He understands just how important travel arrangements are and is advocating for proper conditions. For Irving, peace of mind is extremely important in this situation.

“As one of the Vice Presidents in the NBPA, we’ve discussed a range of these things, and I wish it was as easy as getting it tomorrow, but business takes a little bit of patience, and our W ladies have been patient long enough,” Irving said. “We’ve definitely gotta get something done, and I’m with them no matter how much it costs. I think we could all collectively come together and make something very doable happen, and we just want to have our ladies have peace of mind while they’re playing.”

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 20, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Overall, this is a tough situation given the fact that some owners want chartered flights, and others don’t. Those who don’t like the idea believe it would bankrupt their teams. Needless to say, it is a sticky situation.

