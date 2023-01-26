Kyrie Irving is easily one of the best point guards in the entire league. He has stepped up his play to another level since Kevin Durant’s absence, and overall, the fans in Brooklyn love him. It was looking rocky at the beginning of the year, however, Kyrie has turned the page for the better.

This is a very interesting season for Kyrie since he is a free agent in the summer. There are plenty of teams who want to acquire him, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Although, it seems like Irving has a very obvious preference as to where he wants to be.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles after a play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Kyrie Has A Plan

According to Bleacher Report, Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving has made it clear as to where Kyrie wants to be. Essentially, Irving wants to remain in Brooklyn for the long haul. He wants to make things work there long-term, and it is up to the Nets to reciprocate this desire.

“Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” his agent said. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 20, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

In the past, the Nets wouldn’t give Kyrie a long-term deal due to his lack of availability. Now, however, Irving has changed that narrative, which could change the minds of the Nets’ front office.

Let us know what you think the Nets should do here, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

