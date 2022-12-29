If you are a Kyrie Irving fan, then you know that he has made a ton of charitable donations over the years. He is constantly doing great things for other people, and it is always beautiful to see. Although he may get wrapped up in controversy, you cannot deny he cares about other people.

According to Ace Showbiz, Kyrie has made a plethora of donations in the last year alone. For instance, he sent $65,000 to Shanquella Robinson’s family. Additionally, he gave $60,000 to a black Muslim school in New York, while also sending $22,000 to a student who didn’t have enough tuition funding.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets stands on the court during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 26, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Brooklyn defeated Cleveland 125-117. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving Strikes Again

Recently, according to The Neighborhood Talk, Kyrie donated another $22,000. This time, it was to Raymond Johnson Jr. Johnson’s family lost their home on New Year’s Eve, which is truly tragic. While everyone is okay, they need money to be able to survive right now. The goal of the GoFundMe was $10K, however, Irving doubled what they needed.

“On the night of Christmas eve, I received notice that my parents home was on fire due to a propane accident. This is the home we grew up in for 26 years, the house my parents have put their entire living towards along with raising their children,” the GoFundMe reads.

This is a truly amazing thing for Kyrie to do. Of course, it is something he has done before, although you have to respect how committed he is to making these kinds of donations. Overall, it was a great move, and we hope that the Johnsons are able to recover from this tragedy.

Let us know what you think of Irving’s generosity, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

