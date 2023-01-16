Kyrie Irving and the Nets are going through a lot right now as Kevin Durant is out with an injury. Losing your best player is never easy, but now, the Nets have to figure it out. Prior to the injury, the Nets had battled to second place in the Eastern Conference. Subsequently, they could be on their way back down.

On Sunday night, the Nets struggled against the Oklahoma City Thunder. By all accounts, the Thunder are a team they should be defeating. However, Kyrie only put up 15 points, and largely struggled throughout the match.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives with the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kyrie Reacts

Following the game, Kyrie spoke to reporters about the game and whether or not there was something the Nets could do better. Additionally, Irving was asked about KD and whether or not his absence will hurt this team long-term. Overall, Irving was not impressed with the notion that his team is in trouble.

“I don’t think we’re gonna struggle without Kevin [Durant] out,” Irving said. “That’s not my belief. I know guys in the locker room don’t believe that and this isn’t last year at all. The comparison just gotta stop.”

Irving went on to say that his team is more than capable of filling any gaps. There are some amazing talents on the Nets, and Kyrie strongly believes in his teammates.

“Invite the growth that can happen here. Guys can definitely fill in some shoes, play some different roles, and it gives us a chance to really grow as individuals,” Irving said. “Some guys have been in this position, some guys have not. It was all glory, glory last week when we were winning game after game and now we’re answering questions about potentially struggling.”

