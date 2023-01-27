His interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay has offered several takeaways, but Hip Hop reacted swiftly to T.I.’s this particular soundbite. T.I. has never been one to mince words when he speaks on his legacy, and he discussed artists he likens himself to in Hip Hop.

“I see myself as a hybrid kind of between, I guess, [Jay-Z], [Tupac Shakur], Puff, and like a Snoop. You know what I’m saying?” he said.

“I kind of hop in and out and take pages out of the book of legends,” he further stated. “And I’ve been fortunate enough and blessed enough to be able to have these relationships where I could sit and engage and soak up game.”

He also shared the names of artists who have helped him over the years. “People like E-40, people like Too $hort, people like Master P, people like J. Prince, people like Russell Simmons, people like Puff, people like Jay.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: T.I. and Jay-Z attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Elsewhere in the interview, T.I. also shared stories of his jump into acting. The Rap mogul has a successful career in several aspects of entertainment, making his acting debut in 2006’s ATL.

However, T.I. revealed he had an opportunity to be added to the cast of 2002’s Drumline. He auditioned for the role but dismissed having to learn the drums. In the end, the part he read for went to Nick Cannon, and the rest was history.

Check out what other gems T.I. shared with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay above. Additionally, let us know if you agree with his assessment of being a mix of his famous peers.