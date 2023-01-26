Luka Doncic has become one of the best players in the NBA, and his Jordan Luka 1 is a top 10 signature sneaker release. Overall, Luka is one of those players that has International appeal, and it has led to some solid sales of his newest offering. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to give this model some great colorways.

Over the past few months, we have reported on a ton of new Luka 1s. Jumpman knows that they have a special player on their roster, and they want to keep Luka fans happy. Additionally, casual fans are warming up to the shoe and want schemes that they resonate with.

Image via Nike

Jordan Luka 1 “Oreo”

The latest Jordan Luka 1 to be revealed is this “Oreo” color scheme down below. Overall, this is a very dope offering that is sure to get fans excited. Moreover, this is a color scheme that is common to Jordan Brand, and it is nice to see it come back.

Firstly, this shoe is mostly covered in black. From the black knit upper to the black midsole, there is a lot of stealth here. However, we get a heavy dose of contrast thanks to the white highlights that contain black speckles. Needless to say, it is easy to see how this shoe got its nickname.

Oreo – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of Luka Doncic and are in need of some new shoes that aren’t too flashy, then these are for you. Although, if you prefer something more colorful, there are certainly more colorways on the horizon.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to give you the latest updates on this model. Additionally, let is know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Jordan Luka 1 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]