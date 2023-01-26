It’s shaping up to be an exciting year for new music already, with even more on the way over the coming weeks. We’ve had several female creatives markedly making waves as of late. WHIPPED CREAM is set to further that trend with the arrival of her “The Dark” collaborative single.

The track arrived on Thursday (January 26), and gave her the opportunity to connect with Ohio-born rapper Jasiah, as well as the song’s producer, Crimson Child.

Image of Jasiah provided to HNHH by artist

“The Dark” tells a story of toxic love and loss. The Dayton native’s operatic vocals set the scene over a soundscape of haunting keys and textured synth work.

In a press release, WHIPPED CREAM spoke candidly of her experience crafting the single. “There is love in holding on and there is love in letting go. ‘The Dark’ is inspired by the concept of picking up a rose – it looks incredibly inviting and beautiful to hold, but it can puncture the skin. It’s about a relationship where one person hasn’t cut out their toxic behaviours and although beautiful underneath,” she began.

“They still damage the one they love most. It’s learning to finally let go of what might be so beautiful yet painful and unhealthy, and head into the unknown, ‘the dark.'”

The emotional track will appear on CREAM’s Someone You Can Count On EP, due out on March 8th. Additionally, you’ll be able to find the accompanying music video on YouTube on February 1st.

Stream WHIPPED CREAM and Jasiah’s “The Dark” collaboration on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the genre-bending new single in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your lips, your touch

Your eyes are danger

I can’t see the safer side

The dark, the depths

The endless abyss

I’m with you, I fall inside

