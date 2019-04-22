JASIAH
- SongsJasiah & Crimson Child Connect With WHIPPED CREAM On "The Dark" Collaborative SingleThe unique track's accompanying music video will be released on February 1st.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJasiah Grabs Travis Barker For "Right Now"Let's get it on, right now. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJasiah Enlists Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty For War In His Latest SingleJasiah taps Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty for the rowdy new single "Art of War."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsJasiah Is Ready For "War" On His Electrifying New AlbumJasiah returns with "War," his first project since 2019's "Jasiah I Am."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsJasiah Brings Back Screamo Rap On "Break Shit"Dayton, Ohio native Jasiah bursts onto the scene with his new single "Break Shit."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJasiah Comes Through With New "Jasiah I Am" ProjectJasiah shares genre-hopping project.By Milca P.
- News6ix9ine Is Back, Sort Of, On JASIAH's "Case 19"Get your 6ix9ine fix here and now, courtesy of the plug Jasiah. By Mitch Findlay