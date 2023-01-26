Very sad news is coming out of the NFL today as it was revealed that former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, Jessie Lemonier, passed away at the age of 25. According to TMZ, the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

This is truly shocking news for the NFL community. Fans will remember Lemonier as a player who battled throughout his career. Since 2020, he had short stints with the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, he was with the Arizona Cardinals for a short while.

Detroit outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) react after Detroit recovered a fumble during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons on December 26th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

RIP Jessie Lemonier

Overall, Lemonier was someone who was beloved by his teammates and fans. In fact, upon learning the news, the Lions took to Twitter where they offered a statement on the matter.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team wrote. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier was subsequently going to play with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this Spring. His passing is truly unfortunate, and it is always horrible to see someone so young pass away. We send our condolences to his friends and family during this very difficult time.

Jessie Lemonier #52 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)

