Yvngxchris has shared a new track in honor of XXXTentacion on the late rapper’s birthday. In conjunction with releasing the song, Yvngxchris spoke with Rolling Stone about the impact X had on his own career.

“[XXXTentacion’s greatness] was his versatility and not just his music, it was the message he was trying to put out along with the music,” Yvngxchris told the outlet on a Zoom call. “Being positive, being all one people, all loving each other. It was the message that went along with the music that resonated with me and millions of other people.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Yvngxchris attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

Yvngxchris says he’s been a fan of X since his breakthrough single, “Look At Me.” However, he only recently decided to put his emotions into a song.

“Back then, I would listen to the music, listen to his messages, and not really get it and be able to articulate what he’s saying,” he said. “But now as I get older, I understand it more and more.”

As for X’s controversial personal life, Yvngxchris says that it’s something he’s not equipped to speak on.

“That’s his life. I can’t really speak on what he’s been through,” Yvngxchris explained, before adding, “I don’t know him as a person at all. I don’t know how to speak on anything he’s been accused of.

He concluded: “I just listen as a fan and I listen for the greatness, honestly, and for his message.”

In addition to X, Yvngxchris also gives a shoutout on the song to Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, and Pop Smoke for inspiring “kids to try to make some shit.”

Check out Yvngxchris’s “Serenity (Letter To X)” below.