In news you didn’t expect to hear today (January 20), Kiely Williams is detailing her intimate moments with several members of B2K. In the early 2000s, Williams was a part of 3LW, a hit-making girl group that stormed the charts. Around the same time, B2K was also making major moves in the industry, and it makes sense that the two collectives crossed paths.

During an interview with producer Carlos King, Kiely revisited those days and revealed that she had sex with Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz B. King wanted to know if she ever dated Raz, and the singer answered, “Date is a loose word.”

Kiely Williams during Complex Magazine Celebrates 5th Anniversary at Area in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)

“I wouldn’t give that definition,” she continued. “I think I said ‘entanglement.’ With all of them except for [Omarion].”

King couldn’t help but laugh at the admission, but that didn’t stop Williams from spilling her tea. “Everybody has their hoe days. Let them have ’em! We’ll look back on them days when we’re older and be like, ‘Yeah. I was out there thot, thot, thottin’!”

King further needed clarification and questioned if she slept with the three B2K singers at the same time.

“Only one time,” Williams answered. “That’s only a one-time thing.”

Fizz, Raz, and Boog haven’t responded to Williams’ confession, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from running wild with the news.

