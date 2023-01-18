Dwyane Wade celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday and was spotted dancing to Drake’s “BackOutsideBoyz.” Additionally, his daughters Kaavia James and Zaya wished him a happy birthday on social media.

In the viral clip, Wade exits his car and begins dancing to the Her Loss track.

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 17: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the 2012 NBA Finals on June 17, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Drake dropped Her Loss with 21 Savage back in November 2022. The album later debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

As for his daughters, both posted separate messages on Instagram in honor of their father’s special day.

“Happy birthday, Daddy,” Kaavia James says during a video posted from her account on Instagram.

The four-year-old further said, “I know you’re going to have a great birthday, we’re going to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to you tomorrow, and it looks like you’re very happy to see me today. I’ll see you tomorrow, but not see you, just see you on your phone, okay? Okay, bye!”

“Happy Birthday to my Daddy!!! May this year be as strong and bountiful as your hairline,” the caption reads.

15-year-old Zaya wrote to Wade in a post of her own: “Happy birthday,” she said, before adding, “Dad I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much.”

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, also wished the former NBA star a happy birthday on social media.

“The EVOLUTION will be televised,” she captioned a photo of the two of them. “Another year around the sun and more lessons learned and more adventures had. May this year bring peace to your soul and light to your inner child. I love you baby, Happy Birthday!”

Check out Dwyane Wade dancing to Drake on his birthday below.

