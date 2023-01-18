She’s a social media influencer who has turned her online visibility into a singing career, but Malú Trevejo isn’t being highlighted for her accomplishments in recent reports. Billboard recently shared new information about a massive lawsuit filed against the 20-year-old star by four former staffers who accused her of abuse.

Victoria Barreto, Ralph Colon, Edwardo Vidal, and Witchneverson Lacroix state in their lawsuit against the star that they “endured mental, emotional, sexual and physical punishment” while employed. They also claimed the Cuban-American singer “berated them with racial slurs,” reports Billboard.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Malu Trevejo attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The outlet further detailed the allegations; Barreto worked as a personal assistant and alleged Trevejo made sexual advances toward him. She says the singer would ask her to sleep in her bed and cuddle with her. Barreto claimed she rejected Trevejo and then “experienced increased aggression.” She also said she was also called names like “stupid.”

Colon, the star’s bodyguard, claimed that Trevejo “frequently ignored” his advice about her safety. He says her behavior also placed him in danger in incidents that could have been avoided.

Trevejo’s attorney issued a statement regarding the allegations. “Ms. Trevejo is aware of the false allegations in the lawsuit and looks forward to defending herself against these baseless claims.”

The former employees are seeking $4 million in damages. The Shade Room is also investigating the allegations and shared an in-depth video report about the lawsuit. Check that out above.

