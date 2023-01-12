Sam Smith came through with a bop to dispel the winter blues.

The “Latch” singer shared their new single, “Gimme” this week, a collaboration alongside Jessie Reyez and Koffee. The three artists come through with a Caribbean-influenced record that already took off on TikTok due to a previously released short snippet. “Gimme” is undoubtedly a club-friendly bop that takes notes from the vibrant dancehall sounds.

The “My Oasis” artist explained they created the song alongside Jessie Reyez during a drunken night in Jamaica.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 15: Sam Smith performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of,” they said in a statement about the song. “Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

The upcoming single is expected to appear on the “Pray” singer’s forthcoming album, Gloria. “Gimme” follows the release of “Night Before Christmas” and Smith’s “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras, which later led to a flurry of remixes. In April, they shared the first single off of the project, “Love Me More.”

Later this year, Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez will hit the road on the former’s headlining, Gloria The Tour. The tour launches on July 25th in FTX Arena in Miami before closing out in Cuidad de Mexico, MX on Sept. 14th.

Check out Sam Smith’s new single, “Gimme” ft. Jessie Reyez and Koffee below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Mi rock yuh body ooh suh go rock yuh body fi mi

Come over yah so may mi push yuh body to the limit

Let me know, give me what I need, ah

I follow, I let you lead, ayy