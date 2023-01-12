One of the best Jumpman silhouettes to ever hit the market is the Air Jordan 4. This model has always been beloved by fans, and that isn’t going to change, anytime soon. Overall, this is a shoe that has received a ton of great colorways, and Jumpman is always looking to create more.

Additionally, there are plenty of Jordan 4 models that are good enough to get retro’d. Retros are perfect for sneakerheads who may not have been around for the OG sneaker’s first release. That being said, fans can expect a new Jordan 4 retro in 2023.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Thunder” Air Jordan 4 Returns

The Air Jordan 4 retro in question is the “Thunder” model which can be seen down below. This was a response to the “Lightning” colorway which got its very own retro recently, as well. As you can see, there are now some new images that have surfaced online courtesy of @xcsnkr.

Firstly, the shoe opens up with some black suede that is placed on the toe box, side panels, tongue, and even the midsole. Lastly, we get a huge shot of yellow that goes into the midsole, underlay, and even the tongue locks. Overall, it is definitely a gorgeous color scheme.

If you missed out on the first release for these, then you will have to keep tabs on this one. Plenty of sneakerheads will be trying to get these, and we imagine release day will be extremely hectic. Hopefully, Jordan Brand has lots of stock prepared.

Release Details

For now, it is believed this shoe is going to drop on May 13th for $210 USD. However, an official announcement from Jordan Brand has not been made. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on this sneaker. Additionally, let us know what you think of it, in the comments down below.

[Via]