Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 4 is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. This is a shoe that came out all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has remained a fan favorite. Although there have been a ton of colorways and retros, this is still a shoe that is sought after. It is easy to see why given the silhouette is so classic. It is one of those shoes that can go with almost anything. Furthermore, it is a shoe that was worn during a time in Michael Jordan's career that elicits a ton of nostalgia.

That said, the Jordan 4 is a shoe that continues to evolve. New colorways are constantly coming out, and fans are always interested in copping something. Well, there has been a new trend with Jumpman as they are exploring the AJ4 "Thunder" series. After getting the OG "Thunder" back in 2006, we got "Red Thunder" two years ago. In 2024, we will be getting "White Thunder," as per sneakerfiles.com and @zsneakerheadz. Below, you can see what that colorway is going to look like.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" Exclusive Video

"White Thunder" Air Jordan 4

Image via sneakerfiles.com and @zsneakerheadz

Firstly, this shoe is going to be covered in some black suede. Secondly, there is white all throughout the shoe, including on the midsole and the lace locks. White is also found underneath the mesh panels, and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. Overall, it is a color scheme that could be likened to the "Oreo" model that fans know well at this point.

According to SneakerBarDetroit, this brand-new Air Jordan 4 is going to be delivered in the summer on August 24th. Furthermore, the shoe has been given a price of $215 USD. Overall, this is a pretty solid deal given the quality you will be getting. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and information from around the sneaker world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the latest releases.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Returning This Year

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.