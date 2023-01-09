One of the best sneakers in the Jumpman range is the Air Jordan 12. This is a shoe that debuted back in 1997, and it has made a strong impression since. There have been some truly iconic versions of this shoe, including the “Flu Game.” Overall, this is a model that fans have had no trouble supporting.

These last few years have been particularly good for the Jordan 12. There has been a steady stream of new offerings. Additionally, the brand has come through with a few retros here and there. Needless to say, the Jordan 12 is doing just fine, and fans are loving what they’ve seen.

The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 12 Retro?

According to a new post from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” is potentially going to come back this year. That would certainly be huge as the “Cherry” model is fairly beloved. It is an OG model, and it is one that fans have wanted back.

As you can see from the image below, the shoe has that iconic Michael Jordan Bulls flair to it. Firstly, the upper is covered in white leather. From there, we get some nice red that goes from the toe box to the mudguard. Subsequently, black is placed on the back heel tab and the inner lining of the shoe.

Hopefully, this rumor is true. The Jordan 12 is great, but having a retro release this year would certainly help bring forth some hype. As for the silhouette as a whole, we’re sure the brand has plenty of colorways on the horizon.

Release Rumors

According to early reports, if this shoe were to make it to the market, it would drop during the Holiday period of 2023. For now, however, this has yet to be confirmed. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

