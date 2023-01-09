SSGKobe has denied sexually assaulting an artist named Ka$hkenni during a studio session, last month. The 19-year-old rapper released a statement responding to the accusations on social media.

“My parents raised me to respect women,” he wrote. “I practice this each and every day and will continue to live my life abiding by that. Unfortunately, a private matter of consensual sexual relations between two consenting adults has turned into a defamatory public matter against me.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 19: SSGKobe performs onstage at “RapTV Presents: Rolling Loud Music Showcase” during 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stubb’s on March 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW)

He continued: “The picture being painted is not based on facts. I apologize that my desire to not have a long term relationship with someone was not properly communicated by me, resulting in a false rehashing of events. I will leave this matter to be further addressed by my legal team.”

Ka$hkenni previously made the allegations on Instagram weeks ago. She claimed that SSGKobe coerced her into sex despite her attempts to say no.

“He gets up to go back into the recording room,” she wrote at the time. “I feel someone staring at me. I look over and he’s standing in the doorway of the room we are in giving me this very demanding and intimidating look. I’m still under the impression that he just wants to talk so I go into the recording room with him.”

“He proceeds to start trying to [take] advantage of me,” she continued. “He asked me to give him head. I told him ‘no I don’t do that, I don’t wanna do that.’ And I try and move around him in order to leave the room and he steps in front of me to block the door.”

She further recalled: “And proceeds to coerce me into doing things with him that I don’t want to do. He never asked for consent. And I was verbally telling him ‘No,’ ‘stop’ and ‘you’re hurting me.’ I was trying to push him off of me. But he ignore[d] all of that.”

Check out SSGKobe’s statement regarding the sexual assault allegations below.

