Fred White, the drummer for the legendary band Earth, Wind, & Fire, has passed away at the age of 67. The band confirmed the news on Sunday.

White’s brother and bandmate, Verdine, shared a post for Fred on Instagram.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member. Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” Verdine wrote to his fans.

NETHERLANDS – MARCH 14: AHOY Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE and Fred WHITE, Drummer Fred White performing on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

He further continued: “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!”

Lenny Kravitz also shared his condolences in the comments section of the post.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” Kravitz wrote. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

Fred got his start in music when he was 14 years old. He first played with the band the Salty Peppers before joining Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974. The iconic band is best known for their hits “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.” They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000.

Outside of his work with Earth, Wind, & Fire, Fred played drums on songs for Bonnie Raitt, Donny Hathaway, Deniece Williams, as well as Diana Ross.

Check out Earth, Wind, & Fire's posts for the late Fred White below.

