Earth, Wind & Fire
- MusicVerdine White Net Worth 2024: What Is The Earth, Wind & Fire Legend Worth?Explore Verdine White's monumental impact on music as a founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire, shaping funk & soul with his legendary basslines.By Rain Adams
- MusicEarth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dead At 67Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind and Fire, has passed away.By Cole Blake
- NewsEarth, Wind & Fire Join Forces With Lucky Daye For "You Want My Love"Earth, Wind & Fire, and Lucky Daye offer up incredible vibes on new collab "You Want My Love."By Alexander Cole