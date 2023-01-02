Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview.

Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s resolutions. Instead, she describes herself as a “monthly resolution type of girl.”

“I’ve kind of been going through a health journey for the past three years now,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m into manifesting and writing things down and setting my intentions and goals. I am obsessed with that and I find that it really works for me, being able to visibly see things.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 25: Ayesha Curry gives a cooking demo on stage at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village Featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations on February 25, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

“One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” Curry added. “I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.”

In welcoming 2023, Ayesha Curry partnered with MyFitnessPal for the app’s two-week Jumpstart Your Health Challenge. She’s providing users with tips and recipes to help others meet their personal health goals.

“When the new year comes around every year, everybody’s going all in, balls to the wall and wants to do the most, and you almost always end up failing,” Curry said. “And so with this Jumpstart Your Health Challenge, it just makes it easy. It’s not overwhelming, it’s approachable.”

Curry also emphasized the importance of not comparing yourself to others. In doing so, she referenced her husband being NBA star Stephen Curry and how it’s difficult for her not to compare herself to him.

[Via]