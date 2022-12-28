Maino just dropped a new freestyle over Pusha T and Jay-Z’s 2022 hit “Neck & Wrist” and it’s one for the books. Featured on Fire in the Booth for the first time, the New York emcee got back to his lyrical roots over the Pharrell Williams-produced beat.

Shortly after the beat dropped, Maino goes straight into his bars, quoting memorable one-liners on the track.

Featured on Pusha’s fourth studio album It’s Almost Dry in April 2022, “Neck & Wrist” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart shortly after its debut. It marked the 45-year-old’s first collaboration with Jay-Z since Pusha T’s 2016 song “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

Earlier this month, Jay-Z released his year-end playlist for 2022, listing “Neck & Wrist” along with Gunna’s “Pushin P” and Beyoncé’s “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA.”

Maino, whose career has spanned decades, recently teamed up with his longtime friend Jim Jones to form Lobby Boyz. The pair released their self-titled project earlier this year, featuring Styles P, Benny the Butcher, and more.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bandanas, all black leather like Black Panthers

These d***k riding internet n****s, they can’t stand us

Pain addict, can’t find space I’m that tatted

Just met her, gave her my face, I’m that savage