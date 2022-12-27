The holidays are typically a time of cheer. Unfortunately, this year that wasn’t the case for those stuck at airports due to flight cancellations. In particular, those travelling with Southwest Airlines were hit the hardest.

As Complex reports, after upwards of 2,500 flights were cancelled on Tuesday (December 27), the U.S. Department of Transportation made the executive decision to step in. “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays. [Also the] reports of lack of prompt customer service,” they wrote on Twitter yesterday evening.

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

“The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan,” they additionally went on to note.

On Monday, Southwest shut down nearly 3,000, or approximately 70%, of its scheduled flights. “We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us,” their subsequent statement read.

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.”

LPassengers check the monitors at Long Beach Airport as Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights, departing from airports across Southern California including Long Beach on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Half of the cancellations on Boxing Day were Southwest flights. Following behind them was Delta, whose second-place spot saw them shutting down a total of 265 flights.

Thousands remain in airports, with little to no customer service or aid available for them. Apps like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram are full of storytimes from those spending their Christmas in an airport.

I asked an employee how they verify who takes what bag and was told “we don’t, we’ll randomly ask for baggage claim proof.” She told be bags will stay out all night, monitored by employees. People don’t know when or how they’ll make it home. Story at 11p.m. @10News — Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) December 27, 2022

Check back in later for any updates on the Southwest Airlines investigation.

