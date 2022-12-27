Southwest Airlines Under Investigation After Mass Flight Cancellations Impacting Thousands
Upwards of 2,500 flights scheduled for Tuesday (December 27) were unexpectedly cancelled.
The holidays are typically a time of cheer. Unfortunately, this year that wasn’t the case for those stuck at airports due to flight cancellations. In particular, those travelling with Southwest Airlines were hit the hardest.
As Complex reports, after upwards of 2,500 flights were cancelled on Tuesday (December 27), the U.S. Department of Transportation made the executive decision to step in. “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays. [Also the] reports of lack of prompt customer service,” they wrote on Twitter yesterday evening.
“The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan,” they additionally went on to note.
On Monday, Southwest shut down nearly 3,000, or approximately 70%, of its scheduled flights. “We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us,” their subsequent statement read.
“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.”
Half of the cancellations on Boxing Day were Southwest flights. Following behind them was Delta, whose second-place spot saw them shutting down a total of 265 flights.
Thousands remain in airports, with little to no customer service or aid available for them. Apps like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram are full of storytimes from those spending their Christmas in an airport.
Check back in later for any updates on the Southwest Airlines investigation.