Southwest Airlines
- LifeSouthwest Airlines Under Investigation After Mass Flight Cancellations Impacting ThousandsUpwards of 2,500 flights scheduled for Tuesday (December 27) were unexpectedly cancelled.ByHayley Hynes2.3K Views
- ViralSouthwest Airlines Pilot Left Unimpressed After Passengers AirDrop Nudes: WatchThe flight was headed to Cabo San Lucas when the pilot threatened to return to the departure gate after receiving some questionable notifications.ByHayley Hynes4.4K Views
- CrimeWoman Wounded By Police After Opening Fire At Dallas Love Field Airport: ReportPortia Odufuwa was arrested after pulling out a handgun and firing off shots near the Southwest ticket counter.ByErika Marie1291 Views
- Pop CultureUnited Airlines Requires Staff To Be Vaccinated Unlike Southwest, Delta, & AmericanThree major airlines are being called out for not requiring their employees to be vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages forward.ByErika Marie1440 Views
- RandomSouthwest Forces Passenger To Borrow Captain's Shirt To Cover "Lewd" TopSouthwest Airlines forced a passenger to borrow the captain's t-shirt after she violated the dress code.ByCole Blake7.3K Views
- PoliticsSouthwest Airlines CEO Encourages People To Fly During COVID-19 PandemicThe CEO of Southwest Airlines is encouraging people to fly again.ByCole Blake2.1K Views