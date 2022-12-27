If you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 1, then these last few years have simply been amazing. Jordan Brand is constantly coming out with some amazing new colorways, and they aren’t letting up. Overall, these colorways have received a ton of praise and will continue to do so.

Subsequently, 2023 is on the horizon. The new year is in just five days from now, and fans cannot wait to see what Jumpman has in store. Of course, we’ve already shown you the Jordan 1s coming in the Spring, however, the rest of the year is still to be determined.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

New Air Jordan 1

According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, there is some truly amazing stuff on the way. This is especially true when it comes to Jumpman’s Fall 2023 range. For instance, we now know about the Air Jordan 1 “Luxury Handbag” which definitely lives up to its name.

Firstly, the shoe is covered with white leather on the toe box, side panels, and even the cuff. Secondly, the overlays are a gorgeous shade of praline which is meant to give the shoe the aesthetic of a purse. This makes for a solid women’s exclusive that will impress in the Fall weather.

Every single new Air Jordan 1 seems to be a hit these days. Clearly, Jumpman has a great formula for the silhouette, and we cannot wait to see that formula develop, moving forward.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 “Luxury Handbag” is set to drop on September 13th for $180 USD. Although, it should be noted that this is a rumored release date and has yet to be confirmed. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

