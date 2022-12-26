When Dan Orlovsky was in the NFL, he didn’t exactly have the best highlight reel. He was part of a Detroit Lions team that didn’t win a single game. Furthermore, he had that infamous play where he ran out of bounds while in the endzone, resulting in a safety.

However, Orlovsky has proven to be a great football analyst. He knows the game extremely well, and he always provides some solid insights while working his job with ESPN. He is a constant presence on Get Up! and First Take, with many fans taking a liking to him.

Quarterback Dan Orlovsky #8 of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during a National Football League preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on August 12, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Lions defeated the Steelers 30-17. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Dan Orlovsky Gets Some Laughs

Over the weekend, Orlovsky was spending Christmas with his family, all while watching some football. As he explains in the clip below, Stephen A. Smith called him during the Green Bay Packers Vs. Miami Dolphins game. This is all because of Tua Tagovailoa’s poor performance.

With Smith disrupting Orlovsky’s good time, he decided to come through with an impression of the broadcaster. As you can imagine, the impression was pretty funny, and it had Michael Irvin laughing along. Overall, we’re sure Irvin has had the very same phone calls.

Smith didn’t have the best weekend for football as the Eagles lost to the Cowboys. Stephen A. is a huge Cowboys hater, and today, Irvin had all of the reasons in the world to gloat. Luckily for Smith, he had today off, which means he didn’t need to hear any foolishness.

Hopefully, Smith is back on the panel soon so we can see some hilarious debates between him, Orlovsky, and Irvin. After all, things just aren’t the same when Smith isn’t there.

