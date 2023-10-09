Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Trolls The Cowboys After Horrific Blowout

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most staunch haters in the world as it pertains to the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, he always makes sure to give them hell whenever they underperform. Although a lot of people hate Stephen A. for his Cowboys takes, there are many others who find them entertaining. After all, the Cowboys are both easy and fun to make jokes about. Jerry Jones is always caught doing too much, while others believe the team is hilarious because of their propensity to underperform.

On Sunday, they had their most difficult test of the season thus far. The team played against the almighty San Francisco 49ers. The Niners came into the game as an undefeated squad and they left the game as an undefeated squad. In fact, they beat down on the Cowboys in an unrelenting fashion. The final score was 42-10, and as you can imagine, Stephen A. was hyped. Firstly, he took to Twitter after the game where he posted his signature laugh that only get posted after a Cowboys loss. Subsequently, he went on First Take this morning and kept the jokes going.

Stephen A. Does His Thing

As you can see in the video above, Stephen A. could be seen wearing a Michael Irvin jersey, all while continuously taunting Cowboys fans. It was all very amusing, and you could tell he was having a lot of fun doing this. However, the joke definitely was not funny to all of the Cowboys fans out there. Sure, Shannon Sharpe was laughing, but if you love Dallas, it must hurt to see such joy emanating from a 32-point destruction.

With the loss, the Cowboys are now 3-2 this season. They started off strong, but now, they don't look so hot. Only time will tell whether or not this team can actually compete come playoff time. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

