Stephen A. Smith Gleefully Mocks The Cowboys To Marcus Spears’ Face

"They will find a way. What can go wrong, will go wrong," Stephen A. Smith gleefully said of the Cowboys on First Take. "Just be patient, just wait. It's coming. Because guess what, Marcus? You just gave me an additional reason why the Cowboys ain't going to win this year. I get to point to their lack of maturity." Of course, Smith is about as far from a fan of the Cowboys as one can get. After their latest loss on Sunday night, Smith simply posted a video of himself laughing long and hard as the Cowboys loss.

Despite opening the season with 40-0 and 30-10 wins against the two New York teams, Dallas was unable to overcome the then-winless Cardinals. The Cowboys never held the lead and looked completely out of sorts against a Cardinals team they really should have crushed. Dallas hosts the Patriots on Sunday night as they look to get back on track.

Stephen A. Smith Approves Of Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift

At the other end of the spectrum, something that Stephen A. very much does approve of is the rumored romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. "He could do worse and that's saying a lot because look up the name Kayla Nicole. I'm a fan. She knows that. You know what I'm saying. No shade on her whatsoever. Having said that, he knows that. You understand what I'm saying? But having said that, she knows that too. Travis Kelce's a good brother, man. I love me some Travis Kelce. That's his business. I don't know what's going on. But anything that makes Travis Kelce happy, I am a supporter of," Stephen told Mina Kimes on First Take last week.

Swift attended a Chiefs game this past weekend, having accepted an invite Kelce extended on The Pat McAfee Show last week. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there -- that shit was absolutely hysterical. It's definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. I know I brought all this attention to me. What's real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives," Kelce said on his podcast this week.

