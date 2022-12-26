Playboi Carti seemed to tease the imminent release of new music on Twitter, Sunday. He wrote to his more than two million followers that “it’s time.”

“love all my supporters,” Carti wrote on Christmas. “it’s time.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: Playboi Carti performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall’s Island on June 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Hello Twitter,” he added in another tweet.

Fans of Carti’s music were ecstatic in response to the posts. Each tweet has racked up over 12 million views and 280,000 likes as well as thousands of retweets.

“I don’t know how much more my heart can take Mr. Carter,” one user responded.

Another wrote: “i dont care if jesus came down from the sky and told me this was true i still wouldnt believe you n***a.”

“Oh my god if Playboi Carti drops on Christmas tonight I’ll record a video of me rapping along to the entirely of whole lotta red but mute the music for you guys so it’s just me acapella,” another fan tweeted.

In addition to his tweets, Carti also reactivated his Instagram account on Christmas Eve. Using the account, he shared a screenshot of a play button over an equalizer image. He also changed the profile pictures on his social media pages.

Despite the numerous posts, as of Sunday night, Carti has yet to release any new music.

Carti’s posts come two years after he dropped his last studio album, Whole Lotta Red, on December 25, 2020. The project debuted atop the US Billboard 200 while earning 100,000 album-equivalent units. It features Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future.

Check out Playboi Carti’s recent tweets below, and be on the lookout for new music from the Whole Lotta Red rapper.

