The Tory Lanez trial has placed several names in a controversial spotlight, but Kash Doll doesn’t want to be roped in. As the jury deliberates and Hip Hop waits to hear Lanez’s fate, conversations have erupted across social media. Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet in July 2020. He has adamantly denied the allegations and pointed the finger at Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend.

In support of his girlfriend, Megan, Pardison Fontaine penned a lengthy statement about injustices against women. The message caused a wave of reactions and Kash found her name mixed up in the conversation. In 2019, the rapper and Fontaine made waves as the new Hip Hop couple.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)

Like many industry relationships, the romance didn’t last. Fontaine began dating Megan in October 2020, and they have been happily in love ever since. However, during Megan’s testimony at Lanez’s trial, she suggested that the public criticism of the case had taken a toll on her relationship.

Additionally, social media users have revisited Fontaine and Kash Doll’s romance. Several people have spread rumors about Fontaine allegedly abusing Kash during their time together.

“[Fontaine] literally beat the f*ck outta Kash Doll,” someone tweeted. The rapper replied, “Why tf y’all keep saying that??? No tf he didn’t.”

It’s unclear where this rumor began, but Kash made sure to shut it down before it spread any further. Meanwhile, Megan, Fontaine, and the remainder of the world await a verdict.