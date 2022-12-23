Zach Wilson and the New York Jets have not been the match made in heaven they were hoping for. The 2021 second-overall pick has been abysmal as of late. Overall, he could be in for a rude awakening in the offseason as the Jets could easily go and get someone better.

Last night, the Jets played the Jacksonville Jaguars and they were hoping to get above .500. Instead, the Jaguars beat them by a score of 19-3. Wilson ended up getting pulled as he went 9-18, 92 yards, and one interception. Needless to say, Wilson was just awful.

Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets has a 52-yard run for a Touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Reacts

With Wilson playing awful football, the Jets fanbase let him have it. There were numerous occasions in which you could hear the fans booing him. This is certainly bad news for any quarterback. However, Wilson told the media that he completely understands their frustration.

“We don’t blame them. We have a very passionate fanbase and they’re here to watch us score touchdowns and we’re not scoring touchdowns,” Wilson said. “We’re not getting first downs, we’re not moving the ball. We obviously can’t throw the ball. So, of course they’re going to be frustrated.”

Head coach Robert Saleh believes Wilson can still have a career in New York. Although it’s nice to say that for Wilson’s confidence, he appears to be another QB draft bust that just can’t play at the highest level.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on October 24, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

