Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most entertaining people on television. He is extremely good at what he does, and you cannot deny it. Even if you hate all of his opinions, it is obvious to everyone that he has a special talent for broadcasting on TV.

Furthermore, he gets especially worked up while speaking about football. Football requires a certain type of sternness when commenting on it, and Smith is always able to provide that. Consequently, Smith had a lot to say today about New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson.

Stephen A. Vs. Zach Wilson

Yesterday, Wilson was awful against the New England Patriots as the Jets lost 10-3. His defense put on an absolute clinic, however, he was nowhere to be found offensively. Additionally, he told reporters that he didn’t feel like he let down the defense. It showed a lack of maturity, and many were not amused.

Of course, Smith was one of those people who were taken aback by Wilson’s comments. Firstly, Smith noted that Wilson is acting and playing like a child out there. Secondly, he noted that at some point, Wilson needs to be benched for Joe Flacco.

“Zach Wilson’s trash,” Smith said. “He’s a boy playing a man’s game because he mentally showed that yesterday. No accountability whatsoever.”

.@stephenasmith says the Jets should BENCH Zach Wilson following his comments from Sunday’s postgame presser 😳



“Zach Wilson’s trash. … He’s a boy playing a man’s game because he mentally showed that yesterday. No accountability whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/6kZwuVnfqb — First Take (@FirstTake) November 21, 2022

Wilson is at a point in his career where he is still young and will make mistakes. Having said that, the Jets are tired of losing seasons, and they want to make the playoffs. Subsequently, the Jets have actually made some waves this year, and Wilson will be the key to making sure they continue down this path.

