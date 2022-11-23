If you are a New York Jets fan, then you know that Zach Wilson is a frustrating figure. The young Jets quarterback has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions this season, despite having a record of 5-2. It is a bizarre position to be in, however, Wilson is taking a lot of flack.

Last weekend, the Jets lost by a score of 10-3 to the New England Patriots. It was a pretty bad loss for the Jets, especially since Wilson was so bad on offense. After the game, he refused to take accountability. As a result, it seems like Wilson is being demoted.

Jets Bench Zach Wilson

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wilson will not be playing against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Instead, he will have to sit on the bench. Head coach Robert Saleh made his quarterback aware of that today, and made it clear that Wilson still has a future in New York.

Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN.



Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson, who has been benched: “Zach's career here is not over.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

Wilson’s previous comments have certainly drawn some vitriol from those in sports media. When young players lack accountability, it always looks bad. Consequently, Stephen A. Smith had some harsh words for Wilson. As you can see, he did not mince words, at all.

“Zach Wilson’s trash. … He’s a boy playing a man’s game because he mentally showed that yesterday. No accountability whatsoever,” Smith said. At this point, it will be very hard for Wilson to come back from all of this. However, it is a teachable moment, and if he’s serious about being a star, he will work on himself.

.@stephenasmith says the Jets should BENCH Zach Wilson following his comments from Sunday’s postgame presser 😳



“Zach Wilson’s trash. … He’s a boy playing a man’s game because he mentally showed that yesterday. No accountability whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/6kZwuVnfqb — First Take (@FirstTake) November 21, 2022

The Jets are having one of their better seasons in a while. They are 6-4 and have a real chance of making it to the playoffs. Of course, it is going to be tough, although they have a real sense of belief that they haven’t had in a long time.

