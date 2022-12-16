The world continues to react to the tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

A new report from TMZ indicates that a suicide note was found at the scene of his death.

(L-R) Zaia Boss, Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Law enforcement has allegedly told the tabloid site that the note contains “vague references to issues he had been dealing with.”

On Wednesday (December 14), news began circulating about his death by suicide. The entertainer was only 40 years old.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, allegedly rushed to a police station after her husband left the house without his car. His phone was also turned off. She says these circumstances were unusual for the So You Think You Can Dance alumni.

Additionally, sources are telling The New York Post that widespread rumors surrounding the reasoning for his suicide are false.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday (December 15), actor Columbus Short confusingly shared a theory surrounding the freestyle hip-hop dancer’s death.

“You guys don’t know what people are going through. You know, people made investments, people do a lot of things.. this is just a theory,” he says in the video.

“What if you invested in something that took your whole life savings, possibly? It gets rough,” Short continues afterwards.

Columbus Short posted a video insinuating tWitch may have ended his life as a result of losing his life savings. pic.twitter.com/lduwvZ6amV — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) December 15, 2022

In other news, Boss’ grandfather, Teddy, is speaking out about his last words with his grandson.

In their final conversation before his tragic passing, the former DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show told his grandpa how much he loved him.

“Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad.’ Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Teddy told The Daily Mail.

