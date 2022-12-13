It appears that a Florida Police Department might be big fans of Lil Wayne. Over the weekend, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared a TikTok announcing a $1.1M drug bust with Weezy’s 2008 hit, “A Milli” soundtracking the video.

The TikTok video shows Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno along with two other officers standing behind a table of cash. Then, they announce that they successful conducted a major drug bust.

“Christmas is canceled for these two drug dealers and the streets are cleared of drugs, guns and a milli,” Sheriff Marceno says. Just as he finishes talking, Lil Wayne’s”A Milli” begins to play. The video reveals that the police department executed two warrants. During that time, they seized two kilos of cocaine, along with $1.1M in cash, which they count throughout the clip.

Oh wow police making drug bust TikToks now 😭 nasty work pic.twitter.com/GhXaT4UFoq — Certified Lover Girl 🦉 (@itsNellzz) December 10, 2022

Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” stands as one of his biggest hits to date. Released ahead of Tha Carter III, the single earned Wayne the Grammy for Best Rap Solo performance.

Lil Wayne has yet to respond to the clip and it seems unlikely that he will in the near future. However, fans should expect to hear some new music in the near future. DJ Drama and Weezy recently linked up, sparking speculation that another installment in the Dedication series was coming. However, Drama also indicated that he’s working on a new album so there’s a good chance the two have a song coming out soon.

Lil Wayne performs during the 2008 Powerhouse concert at IZOD Center on October 28, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Most recently, Lil Wayne joined forces with YG for the latter’s new single, “Miss My Dawgs.” The two artists paid tribute to Slim400 on the single. Ahead of the song’s release, YG blessed Lil Wayne with a new 4Hunnid chain to celebrate their latest collab.

In addition to his musical output in recent weeks, the National Museum Of African American Music honored Lil Wayne with an exhibit dedicated to his catalog and impact.