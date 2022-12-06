Keke Palmer shocked fans everywhere when she announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

But after photos of her and her boyfriend recently made the rounds on social media, the actress clapped back at those who criticized her for not wearing makeup.

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson in new photos together. pic.twitter.com/U095efUJFd — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 6, 2022

Photos of Palmer hugging Darius Jackson at a sporting event recently circulated on Twitter, with the Nope star opting for a bare face and red-rimmed glasses while rocking a green jersey.

The 29-year-old confidently shaded her haters in a series of tweets soon after noticing negative comments about her casual look.

I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

Following up with a second tweet, the Akeelah and the Bee actor then made it clear that she isn’t bothered by the online chatter, writing, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Palmer has often discussed her issues and insecurities surrounding her skin.

In an Instagram video posted this earlier this year, she wondered out loud why plastic surgeons haven’t found a cure for adult acne.

“Plastic surgeons, y’all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE.” she captioned the clip, sharing it with her 11 million followers.

“Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day,” Palmer continued. “Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love.”

What are your thoughts on the film star’s confident clap back? Let us know in our comment section below.

