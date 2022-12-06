Devean George enjoyed a long career in the NBA, and during his journey, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. During his time with the purple and gold, he had the pleasure of playing with guys like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. They won some titles together, and for the most part, it was a good time.

However, Shaq was known for doing some odd things to his teammates. For instance, during an appearance on the “Knuckleheads” podcast, Ty Lue recalled a time in which Shaq got particularly disrespectful. In the clip below, Lue explains how Shaq pooped in George’s shoe after not bringing donuts to a meeting.

Devean George Responds

Consequently, this has led to quite a bit of curiosity over the incident. After all, who doesn’t want to know the details of a superstar taking a poop in someone’s basketball shoe? Overall, it is a hilarious premise that is most certainly worth exploring.

Recently, TMZ caught up with George where they asked him about the most pressing details. As he explains, this never actually happened and that Lue is a liar. He seemed pretty jovial about the whole thing, although it must have been hard to explain.

“Hell no, that’s a lie, that’s cap, and I know T-Lue started that,” George said. “That never happened. I think he did that to someone in Orlando. I don’t remember the dude’s name, but he did that in Orlando. But he never took a s*** in my shoes.”

George even went on to speak on Shaq as a teammate and how he was day in and day out. Overall, George was quite complimentary of the legendary Laker. “He was a great teammate,” Devean said. “He’s a good guy. I love him.”

This is not the answer that many fans were hoping for, however, it seems to be an accurate one. Either way, fiction or not, it is still a humorous story that sounds real thanks to Shaq’s history of antics.

[Via]