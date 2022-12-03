Artists are often competitive with a lot of their work, always wanting to be at the top of the game. That’s especially true when people as big as you are in the audience, or just casually backstage after a show. 50 Cent decided to perform twice at Art Basel Miami this year, gracing attendees with a double show. What made him return after the first one? 50 Cent ran into the Kardashians backstage and gave another performance, which cements a good relationship between the two parties. Some readers may recall 50 sticking up for Kim after Kanye West made some comments about the family.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Queens mogul finished his first round, and minutes later Khloé Kardashian posted clips from his second on her Instagram story. Moreover, it seems 50 really captivated the Kardashians with the performance. Also, Fif also snapped a picture with the reality TV clan and posted on Instagram to share the context.

“About last night,” the rapper wrote. “This party was so crazy. I was leaving ran into this crew went back on stage and started over. LOL Good times!”

Given recent news about Ye’s claim that Kim cheated on him with Chris Paul, this interaction riled fans up. Many joked that there would be headlines the next day about Kanye going at the “In Da Club” star. “Ye ain’t gone like this,” one user wrote.

“Was the bar open for you too like it was for CP3?” another commented. Also, a lot of people took the jests a bit too closely to heart for some. “Ppl saying Ye will be watching and he’ll lose his s**t…” one viewer posted. “Y’all forget 50 nearly died… U think he cares about what Ye will say??? Smh.”

However, many were also quick to criticize the MC for still associating with the famous family. They recently caught a lot of backlash for supporting Balenciaga amid their publicity scandal. “Wit mrs. BALENCIAGA herself,” someone wrote, with another user commenting “Not a good look for you Fif. I gotta unfollow you now bruh.”

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022

What do you think of 50’s latest link-up? Let us know in the comments down below and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more eye-catching meet-ups.