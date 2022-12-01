Drake’s dominance throughout the past decade of Hip-Hop cannot be overstated. Alongside Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Future, Drizzy has long been one of the defacto faces of rap. However, many lifelong Hip-Hop enthusiasts would cringe at any comparisons drawn between him and classic rap acts like Tupac Shakur. While their sounds and styles are practically polar opposites, that doesn’t mean that Drake doesn’t have respect and appreciation for the legendary West Coast artist.

In fact, the Her Loss rapper has referenced 2Pac several times throughout his career. On “Fear,” he rapped, “I never cried when Pac died/But I probably will when Hov does.” Although fans initially thought it was a diss, Drake clarified the lines were simply a reflection of his age. Since then, the Toronto-bred superstar has shouted out Pac multiple times, on songs like “4PM in Calabasas” in 2016 and Trouble’s “Bring It Back” in 2017. Furthermore, Drizzy also reportedly dropped $600k on a pair of Tupac-inspired Jesus pieces in 2020.

Drake’s Spotify Wrapped reveals that he is indeed a 2Pac stan

According to HipHopDX, the OVO head honcho has once again expressed his interest in Tupac’s music and legacy. In a recent Instagram story post, Drake shared a screenshot from his Spotify Wrapped year-end roundup. Surprisingly, the post revealed that Drizzy’s most-listened artist of 2022 was none other than the All Eyez On Me rapper.

“Your top artist this year was 2Pac,” his Spotify Wrapped results revealed. “You spent 246 minutes together. You were in the top 7% of 2Pac listeners this year.”

Screenshot of Drake’s Spotify Wrapped results (via Instagram)

While fans may not hear Pac’s influence in Honestly, Nevermind or Her Loss, the legendary artist’s music has definitely kept Drake going this year. For what it’s worth, Drizzy did speak highly of Tupac’s free-spirited nature back in 2011. In an interview with The Boombox, he said the following:

“I think more than anything, aside from his music, which was absolutely incredible, I think he just drove people with who he was, the way he carried himself. He was somebody who was a free spirit and he did not care, he just did what he felt. I wish I could have a little more Pac to my persona. I’m working on it.”

Perhaps Drake’s intense 2Pac consumption is merely the byproduct of his attempt to channel Tupac Shakur’s iconic IDGAF energy. Let us know what you think about Drake’s Spotify Wrapped in the comments below.